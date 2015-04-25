Arnold FishkindBorn 20 July 1919. Died 6 September 1999
Arnold Fishkind
1919-07-20
Arnold Fishkind, sometimes credited as Arnold Fishkin (born July 20, 1919 – September 6, 1999,) was an American jazz bassist who appeared on over 100 albums.
Intuition
Intuition
Marionette
Marionette
Crosscurrent
Crosscurrent
Wow
Wow
Retrospection
Retrospection
Subconscious-Lee
Subconscious-Lee
