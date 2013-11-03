Bobby BreenBorn 4 November 1927. Died 19 September 2016
Bobby Breen
1927-11-04
Bobby Breen Biography (Wikipedia)
Isadore Borsuk (November 4, 1927 – September 19, 2016), better known as Bobby Breen, was a Canadian-born American actor and singer. He was a popular male child singer during the 1930s and reached major popularity with film and radio appearances.
Bobby Breen Tracks
Rainbow On The River
Rainbow On The River
Rainbow on the River (with Victor Young & his Orchestra)
Rainbow on the River (with Victor Young & his Orchestra)
