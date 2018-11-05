Ariel Rechtshaid (born March 23, 1979) is an American record producer, audio engineer, mixing engineer, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter. His production, songwriting, and mixing credits include HAIM, Vampire Weekend, Madonna, Usher, Adele, Brandon Flowers, Charli XCX, Kelela, Cass McCombs, Solange Knowles, Tobias Jesso Jr., Murs, Sky Ferreira, We Are Scientists, Kylie Minogue, U2, Glasser, Alex Clare, and Major Lazer. Rechtshaid co-wrote and produced Usher's 2012 single, "Climax", which won the 2013 Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance. Rechtshaid was nominated for the 2014 Grammy Award for Producer of the Year and won a Grammy for his production on the Vampire Weekend album Modern Vampires of the City. He also produced the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1-charting single "Hey There Delilah" by the Plain White T's in 2007. Rechtshaid is the former lead singer and guitarist of the ska/pop-punk band The Hippos and the bassist and producer of indie folk-rock group Foreign Born.