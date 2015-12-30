TranslatedFormed 2005
Translated
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/53ba159c-626f-4c4c-bad7-43df94585235
Translated Tracks
Sort by
Desire
Simplification & Translated
Desire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Desire
Performer
Last played on
The Look of Love
Simplification & Translated
The Look of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Look of Love
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist