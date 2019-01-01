James Forman (born March 27, 1946), better known by his stage name James Mtume, is an American Grammy Award-winning R&B musician, songwriter, activist and radio personality.

He came to prominence working with Miles Davis between 1971 and 1975. Mtume's group, also called Mtume, is best known for the 1983 R&B hit song "Juicy Fruit", which has been much sampled. Mtume the band also had a top-five R&B hit with the single "You, Me, and He".