James Mtume
1947-03-27
James Mtume Biography (Wikipedia)
James Forman (born March 27, 1946), better known by his stage name James Mtume, is an American Grammy Award-winning R&B musician, songwriter, activist and radio personality.
He came to prominence working with Miles Davis between 1971 and 1975. Mtume's group, also called Mtume, is best known for the 1983 R&B hit song "Juicy Fruit", which has been much sampled. Mtume the band also had a top-five R&B hit with the single "You, Me, and He".
