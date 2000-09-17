Paula YatesBorn 24 April 1959. Died 17 September 2000
Paula Yates Biography (Wikipedia)
Paula Elizabeth Yates (24 April 1959 – 17 September 2000) was an English television presenter and writer, best known for her work on two television programmes, The Tube and The Big Breakfast. She was in a relationship with musician Bob Geldof from 1976 to 1996. Yates died of a heroin overdose in 2000.
Paula Yates Tracks
These Boots Are Made For Walking
