Rishi Kapoor (born 4 September 1952) is an Indian actor, director and producer known for his work in Hindi cinema. He received the National Film Award for his debut role as a child artist in his father Raj Kapoor's 1970 film Mera Naam Joker (1970). Kapoor had his first lead role as an adult opposite Dimple Kapadia in 1973 with the film Bobby and received the Filmfare Best Actor Award in 1974.

Subsequently, he played leading roles as the romantic lead in 92 films between 1973 and 2000, 41 of which were multi-starrer films. Only 11 of his 51 solo hero films were successful. For his performance in Do Dooni Chaar, he won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor in 2011, and for his role in Kapoor & Sons, he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2017. He was honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. He appeared opposite his future wife Neetu Singh in twelve films from 1973 and 1981.