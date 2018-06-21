Ego The JackalIrish Singer/Songwriter Connor McGowan
Ego The Jackal
Apathy St.
Apathy St.
Lorca, The Moon Is Looking At You
Lorca, The Moon Is Looking At You
Stories from the Godless Pride
Stories from the Godless Pride
Torn Apart
Torn Apart
Tame
Tame
Dreamer, Dare, Fly
Dreamer, Dare, Fly
The Sculptor
The Sculptor
Apathy Street
Apathy Street
Finisterre
Finisterre
Lorca
Lorca
Torn Apart [live in session]
Torn Apart [live in session]
When No-Ones In Love [live in session]
Who Needs A Love Song [live in session]
Fate For The Paranoid
We Undead Poets
We Undead Poets
