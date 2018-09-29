Thelonious Monk Trio
Thelonious Monk Trio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/53b4e5ed-a732-4cec-8650-1d81c8f2d4e7
Thelonious Monk Trio Tracks
Sort by
Work
Thelonious Monk Trio
Work
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Work
Last played on
Bye-Ya
Thelonious Monk Trio
Bye-Ya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bye-Ya
Last played on
Trinkle Tinle
Thelonious Monk Trio
Trinkle Tinle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trinkle Tinle
Last played on
Little Rootie Tootie
Thelonious Monk
Little Rootie Tootie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvm.jpglink
Little Rootie Tootie
Last played on
Little Rootie Tootie
Thelonious Monk Trio
Little Rootie Tootie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Rootie Tootie
Last played on
Thelonious Monk Trio Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist