John WilliamsSoundtrack composer & conductor. Born 8 February 1932
John Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
John Towner Williams (born February 8, 1932) is an American composer, conductor, and pianist. With a career spanning over six decades, he has composed some of the most popular, recognizable, and critically acclaimed film scores in cinematic history, including those of the Star Wars series, Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Superman, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the Indiana Jones series, the first two Home Alone films, Hook, the first two Jurassic Park films, Schindler's List, and the first three Harry Potter films. Williams has been associated with director Steven Spielberg since 1974, composing music for all but three of his feature films. Other works by Williams include theme music for the 1984 Summer Olympic Games, NBC Sunday Night Football, "The Mission" theme used by NBC News and Seven News in Australia, the television series Lost in Space and Land of the Giants, and the incidental music for the first season of Gilligan's Island. Williams has also composed numerous classical concertos and other works for orchestral ensembles and solo instruments. From 1980 to 1993 he served as the Boston Pops's principal conductor, and is currently the orchestra's laureate conductor.
Excerpt from the Love Theme from Superman - The BBC Concert Orchestra perform a John Williams classic as we celebrate the composer's 85th birthday.
Excerpt from the Love Theme from Superman
Excerpt of Main Theme from Jaws performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra - The theme of many a ruined swim is performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra as we mark the 85th birthday of the composer John Williams.
Excerpt of Main Theme from Jaws performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra
Excerpt from Theme from Schindler's List - The BBC Concert Orchestra perform one of John Williams' most recognised and emotional works from Schindler's List.
Excerpt from Theme from Schindler's List
Live performance from The Ulster Orchestra - The Ulster Orchestra play the theme tune to E.T.
Live performance from The Ulster Orchestra
Kosmos Ensemble plays the theme from Schindler's List live on In Tune - Kosmos Ensemble plays an arrangement of John Williams, live on In Tune.
Kosmos Ensemble plays the theme from Schindler's List live on In Tune
Composing for the Silver Screen - Charles Hazlewood and Debbie Wiseman on composing for the cinema.
Composing for the Silver Screen
Star Wars Theme (Preview Clip) - A preview clip of John Williams' Star Wars Theme.
Star Wars Theme (Preview Clip)
