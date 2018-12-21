Ward SwingleBorn 21 September 1927. Died 19 January 2015
Ward Swingle
1927-09-21
Ward Swingle Biography (Wikipedia)
Ward Lamar Swingle (September 21, 1927 – January 19, 2015) was an American vocalist and jazz musician who founded The Swingle Singers in France in 1962.
Ward Swingle Tracks
A visit from St Nicholas
A visit from St Nicholas
Partita no. 2, BWV 826: I. Sinfonia
Johann Sebastian Bach
Partita no. 2, BWV 826: I. Sinfonia
Badinérie (Orchestral Suite no.2, BWV.1067)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Badinérie (Orchestral Suite no.2, BWV.1067)
Fascinatin' Rhythm
George Gershwin
Fascinatin' Rhythm
It was a lover and his lass
Ward Swingle
It was a lover and his lass
Choir
Badinerie
Johann Sebastian Bach
Badinerie
Agincourt Song
Trad.
Agincourt Song
It was a lover, played by NYCC
Ward Swingle
It was a lover, played by NYCC
Invention A Deux Voix No.1 En Ut Majeur (BWV 772)
The Swingle Singers
Invention A Deux Voix No.1 En Ut Majeur (BWV 772)
La Cathedrale Engloutie
The Swingle Singers
La Cathedrale Engloutie
Give us this day for choir
Ward Swingle
Give us this day for choir
Badinerie From Suite No.2 BWV 1067
The Swingle Singers
Badinerie From Suite No.2 BWV 1067
