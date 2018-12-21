Vladimír VálekBorn 2 September 1935
Vladimír Válek
Vladimír Válek Biography
Vladimír Válek (born 2 September 1935, Nový Jičín) is a Czech conductor.
He was the Principal Conductor of the Slovak Philharmonic from 2004 until 2007, when he was succeeded by Peter Feranec.
Symphony no.2
Bohuslav Martinu
Symphony no.2
Symphony no.2
Symphony No.4 (H.305) [1945]
Bohuslav Martinu
Symphony No.4 (H.305) [1945]
Symphony No.4 (H.305) [1945]
Symphony No.6 (H.343) [1953] "Fantasies symphoniques"
Bohuslav Martinu
Symphony No.6 (H.343) [1953] "Fantasies symphoniques" EXPIRED
Symphony No.6 (H.343) [1953] "Fantasies symphoniques" EXPIRED
Karelia Suite, Op.11, Intermezzo
Jean Sibelius
Karelia Suite, Op.11, Intermezzo
Karelia Suite, Op.11, Intermezzo
Elizabethan Serenade
Ronald Binge
Elizabethan Serenade
Elizabethan Serenade
Le boeuf sur le toit
Darius Milhaud
Le boeuf sur le toit
Le boeuf sur le toit
Louisen Polka
Bedrich Smetana
Louisen Polka
Louisen Polka
Elizabethan Serenade
Ronald Binge
Elizabethan Serenade
Elizabethan Serenade
Elizabethan Serenade
Vaclav Huducek, Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra, Ronald Binge & Vladimír Válek
Elizabethan Serenade
Elizabethan Serenade
Tarantella in G (op. 33)
Jiri Hosek, Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra, David Popper & Vladimír Válek
Tarantella in G (op. 33)
Tarantella in G (op. 33)
Im Walde Op. 50
Jiri Hosek, Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra, David Popper & Vladimír Válek
Im Walde Op. 50
Im Walde Op. 50
Cello Concerto no. 1 in D minor (Op. 8)
Jiri Hosek, Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra, David Popper & Vladimír Válek
Cello Concerto no. 1 in D minor (Op. 8)
Cello Concerto no. 1 in D minor (Op. 8)
