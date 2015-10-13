Cirrus was an American big beat group formed in 1995 in Los Angeles, California. The group was composed of Aaron Carter and Stephen James Barry.

In live performances, the group often added live guitar and bass to the electronic background. Their single "Superstar DJ" brought them mainstream exposure, and in 1997 they released their debut album on Moonshine Music. They scored several dance hits in the US and Canada over the next five years. The song, "Back on a Mission" is featured in the film Mortal Kombat 2: Annihilation and also appears in the video games, Need for Speed: Underground 2 and Apocalypse.