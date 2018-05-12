Motiv8
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/53a4f2eb-742e-48ff-8d5b-bab60e78581d
Motiv8 Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Rodway (born in Cambridgeshire), also known under the alias Motiv 8 or Motiv8, is a British Electronic dance music record producer, songwriter, remixer and sound engineer.
While known for many remixes, including those produced for Erasure, Spice Girls, The Doobie Brothers, Robert Palmer, Saint Etienne, Pulp, Dubstar and Pet Shop Boys, as well as his own singles such as "Rockin' for Myself", "Break The Chain" and "Searching For The Golden Eye", his highest-profile work was composing and producing the song "Ooh Aah... Just A Little Bit" for Gina G. The song was the United Kingdom's entry in the Eurovision Song Contest 1996 and a subsequent UK number 1 and international hit.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Motiv8 Tracks
Sort by
Rockin' For Myself
Motiv8
Rockin' For Myself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rockin' For Myself
Last played on
Motiv8 Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist