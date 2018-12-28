The Twilight SingersFormed 1997
The Twilight Singers
1997
The Twilight Singers are an American indie rock band. The group was initially formed as a side project of The Afghan Whigs leader Greg Dulli in 1997. After the Afghan Whigs disbanded, Dulli used The Twilight Singers as his own artistic vehicle, and has now released five studio albums backed by worldwide tours.
Teenage Wristband
The Twilight Singers
Teenage Wristband
Teenage Wristband
The Killer
The Twilight Singers
The Killer
The Killer
Candy Cane Crawl
The Twilight Singers
Candy Cane Crawl
Candy Cane Crawl
Blackbird And The Fox
The Twilight Singers
Blackbird And The Fox
Blackbird And The Fox
Gunshots
The Twilight Singers
Gunshots
Gunshots
On The Corner
The Twilight Singers
On The Corner
On The Corner
Last Night In Town
The Twilight Singers
Last Night In Town
Last Night In Town
When Doves Cry
The Twilight Singers
When Doves Cry
When Doves Cry
Live With Me
The Twilight Singers
Live With Me
Live With Me
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-25T12:41:32
25
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
