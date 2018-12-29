Afro Medusa is a British dance music trio, consisting of the vocalist Isabel Fructuoso, Nick Bennett and Patrick Cole. They placed two songs on the US Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart, beginning with "Pasilda", which hit #1 in 2000. In 2002, they climbed to #26 with "Dreams" and, in 2008, they released "Oracle" with Cherie as vocalist.

"Pasilda" also reached number 31 in the UK Singles Chart in October 2000.