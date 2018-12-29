Afro Medusa
Afro Medusa Biography (Wikipedia)
Afro Medusa is a British dance music trio, consisting of the vocalist Isabel Fructuoso, Nick Bennett and Patrick Cole. They placed two songs on the US Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart, beginning with "Pasilda", which hit #1 in 2000. In 2002, they climbed to #26 with "Dreams" and, in 2008, they released "Oracle" with Cherie as vocalist.
"Pasilda" also reached number 31 in the UK Singles Chart in October 2000.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
