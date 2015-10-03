Alex GreenSaxophonist
Alex Green
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/53a258c7-c305-4998-ba3c-782ad7260bb1
Alex Green Tracks
Sort by
Soak It Up
Alex Green
Soak It Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soak It Up
Last played on
Oceans
Alex Green
Oceans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oceans
Last played on
Hollow
Alex Green
Hollow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hollow
Last played on
Alex Green Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist