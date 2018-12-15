Crisis1970s British punk band. Formed 1977. Disbanded 1980
Crisis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/53a0bc17-97cc-4b0b-86e9-84abea1739b4
Crisis Biography (Wikipedia)
Crisis are a British punk rock band formed in 1977 in Guildford in Surrey. They performed at rallies for Rock Against Racism and the Anti-Nazi League, and at Right to Work marches. British music magazine Sounds used the phrase "Music to March To" to describe their distinctly edgy, controversial and far-left form of punk rock.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Crisis Tracks
Sort by
No Town Hall
Crisis
No Town Hall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Town Hall
Last played on
One Chance
Crisis
One Chance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Chance
Last played on
Upcoming Events
24
Jan
2019
Crisis
The Horn, St. Albans, UK
Crisis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist