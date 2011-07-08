Devils RunFormed 2007
Devils Run
2007
Devils Run Biography (Wikipedia)
Taking Dawn (now Devils Run) are a heavy metal band from Las Vegas, Nevada.
Devils Run Tracks
The Chain
The Chain
Take Me Away
Take Me Away
Time To Burn
Time To Burn
