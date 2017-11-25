Quvenzhané Wallis ( kwə-VAN-jə-nay; born August 28, 2003) is an American actress and author. She is known for her role as Hushpuppy in the drama film Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012), for which she became the youngest actress ever to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress, as well as the first person born in the 21st century nominated for an acting Oscar.

In 2014, Wallis starred in the Annie remake, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical.

In 2017, Wallis published two books, Shai & Emmie Star in Break an Egg and A Night Out with Mama. She then later published two more books Shai and Emmie Dancy Pants and Shai & Emmie Star in to the Rescue.