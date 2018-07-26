Viktor UllmannBorn 1 January 1897. Died 18 October 1944
Viktor Ullmann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1898-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/53982694-9850-463d-b2fe-ef6e2c70d51b
Viktor Ullmann Biography (Wikipedia)
Viktor Ullmann (1 January 1898, in Teschen – 18 October 1944, in KZ Auschwitz-Birkenau) was a Silesia-born Austrian composer, conductor and pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Viktor Ullmann Tracks
Sort by
Liederbuch des Hafis op. 30, Unwiderstehliche Schönheit
Viktor Ullmann
Liederbuch des Hafis op. 30, Unwiderstehliche Schönheit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Liederbuch des Hafis op. 30, Unwiderstehliche Schönheit
Last played on
Sonata no. 3 Op.26 for piano: 3rd movement; Variations on a theme of Mozart: Allegro grazioso
Viktor Ullmann
Sonata no. 3 Op.26 for piano: 3rd movement; Variations on a theme of Mozart: Allegro grazioso
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata no. 3 Op.26 for piano: 3rd movement; Variations on a theme of Mozart: Allegro grazioso
Last played on
String Quartet no.3
Viktor Ullmann
String Quartet no.3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn3c.jpglink
String Quartet no.3
Last played on
Der Kaiser von Atlantis
Viktor Ullmann
Der Kaiser von Atlantis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Der Kaiser von Atlantis
Last played on
Der Kaiser von Atlantis – Vom allem, was gesschieht
Viktor Ullmann
Der Kaiser von Atlantis – Vom allem, was gesschieht
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fugue from Sonata No. 7
Viktor Ullmann
Fugue from Sonata No. 7
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fugue from Sonata No. 7
Consolation
Viktor Ullmann
Consolation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Consolation
Variation on a Hebrew Theme from Sonata No. 7
Viktor Ullmann
Variation on a Hebrew Theme from Sonata No. 7
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Variation on a Hebrew Theme from Sonata No. 7
Winter
Viktor Ullmann
Winter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Winter
The Emperor of Atlantis: Act III sequence
Viktor Ullmann
The Emperor of Atlantis: Act III sequence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Emperor of Atlantis: Act III sequence
Last played on
Death's Gardener aria - Emperor's Farewell aria – Finale from The Emperor of Atlantis
Viktor Ullmann
Death's Gardener aria - Emperor's Farewell aria – Finale from The Emperor of Atlantis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Moon is climbing higher from The Emperor of Atlantis
Viktor Ullmann
The Moon is climbing higher from The Emperor of Atlantis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
See the clouds that cast a shadow from The Emperor of Atlantis
Viktor Ullmann
See the clouds that cast a shadow from The Emperor of Atlantis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Viktor Ullmann Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist