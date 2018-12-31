Des O'ConnorEnglish singer, lyricist. Born 12 January 1932
Des O'Connor
1932-01-12
Des O'Connor Biography (Wikipedia)
Desmond Bernard O'Connor, CBE (born 12 January 1932) is an English comedian, singer and television presenter. He was a long time chat show host, and the presenter of the long-running Channel 4 gameshow Countdown for two years. He has recorded 36 albums and has had four top-ten singles, including a number-one hit with "I Pretend", with global sales of more than sixteen million records.
Des O'Connor Tracks
I Pretend
Des O'Connor
I Pretend
I Pretend
Skye Boat Song (feat. Roger Whittaker)
Des O'Connor
Skye Boat Song (feat. Roger Whittaker)
Skye Boat Song (feat. Roger Whittaker)
Careless Hands
Des O'Connor
Careless Hands
Careless Hands
One Two Three OLeary
Des O'Connor
One Two Three OLeary
One Two Three OLeary
Dick A Dum Dum (Kings Road)
Des O'Connor
Dick A Dum Dum (Kings Road)
Dick A Dum Dum (Kings Road)
Dick A Dum Dum
Des O'Connor
Dick A Dum Dum
Dick A Dum Dum
There Goes My Heart
Des O'Connor
There Goes My Heart
There Goes My Heart
Try To Remember
Des O'Connor
Try To Remember
Try To Remember
Performer
I'll Get By
Des O'Connor
I'll Get By
I'll Get By
What I Did For Love
Des O'Connor
What I Did For Love
What I Did For Love
The Skye Boat Song
Des O'Connor
The Skye Boat Song
The Skye Boat Song
Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head
Des O'Connor
Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head
Spanish Eyes
Des O'Connor
Spanish Eyes
Spanish Eyes
I Wanna Be Around
Des O'Connor
I Wanna Be Around
I Wanna Be Around
Remember
Des O'Connor
Remember
Remember
The Tip Of My Fingers
Des O'Connor
The Tip Of My Fingers
I Had The Craziest Dream
Des O'Connor
I Had The Craziest Dream
I Had The Craziest Dream
Red Roses For A Blue Lady
Des O'Connor
Red Roses For A Blue Lady
Red Roses For A Blue Lady
Des O'Connor Links
