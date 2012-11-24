Cut Off Your HandsFormed 2006
Cut Off Your Hands (COYH) is a post-punk band from New Zealand influenced by international groups such as The Smiths, Gang of Four, Orange Juice and Talking Heads, as well as NZ bands such as The Mint Chicks and This Night Creeps.[citation needed] Formed from the ashes of Auckland post-punk act Nova Echo, Cut Off Your Hands have since released a number of recordings on the labels Speak N Spell, Fifty One and French Kiss Records.
Oh Girl
Cut Off Your Hands
Oh Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Girl
Last played on
You Should Do Better
Cut Off Your Hands
You Should Do Better
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
