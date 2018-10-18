Alexander Alexandrovich AlyabievBorn 15 August 1787. Died 6 March 1851
Alexander Alexandrovich Alyabiev
1787-08-15
Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Aleksandrovich Alyabyev (Russian: Алекса́ндр Алекса́ндрович Аля́бьев; 15 August [O.S. 4 August] 1787 – 6 March [O.S. 22 February] 1851), also rendered as Alabiev or Alabieff, was a Russian composer known as one of the fathers of the Russian art song. He wrote seven operas, twenty musical comedies, a symphony, three string quartets, more than 200 songs, and many other pieces.
The Nightingale
Alexander Alexandrovich Alyabiev
The Nightingale
The Nightingale
Overture in F minor
Alexander Alexandrovich Alyabiev
Overture in F minor
Overture in F minor
Orchestra
The Nightingale
Alexander Alexandrovich Alyabiev
The Nightingale
The Nightingale
Evening Bells (Vecernij Zvon)
Alexander Alexandrovich Alyabiev
Evening Bells (Vecernij Zvon)
Evening Bells (Vecernij Zvon)
Singer
Conductor
Piano Trio in A minor (3rd mvt)
Alexander Knyasev, Lievon Ambarpumyan, Александр Александрович Алябьев & Михаил Сергеевич Воскресенский
Piano Trio in A minor (3rd mvt)
Piano Trio in A minor (3rd mvt)
Performer
Quartet No.3 – Adagio (based on the Russian song Nightingale)
Alexander Alexandrovich Alyabiev
Quartet No.3 – Adagio (based on the Russian song Nightingale)
Quartet No.3 – Adagio (based on the Russian song Nightingale)
