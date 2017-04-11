David GreenbergerBorn 26 June 1954
David Greenberger
David Greenberger (b. June 26, 1954, in Pennsylvania) is an American artist, writer and radio commentator best known for his Duplex Planet series of zines, comic books, CDs, and spoken word performances and radio plays. From 1996–2009, he was a frequent contributor of essays and music reviews for National Public Radio.
