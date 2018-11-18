Sarah DashBorn 18 August 1945
Sarah Dash
1945-08-18
Sarah Dash Biography (Wikipedia)
Sarah Dash (born August 18, 1945) is a singer and actress. Her first notable appearance on the music scene was as a member of Patti LaBelle & the Bluebelles. Dash has had a full career, moving from singer, to songwriter, session musician, sideman for famous bands that include LaBelle, The Rolling Stones, and Keith Richards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sarah Dash Tracks
To Tell You The Truth
Sarah Dash
To Tell You The Truth
To Tell You The Truth
