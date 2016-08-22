Vache Sharafyan (Armenian: Վաչե Շարաֆյան), (born February 11, 1966 in Yerevan, Armenia) One of the major composers in Armenia, but also internationally Vache Sharafyan is the author of more than ninety compositions including symphonic works, chamber music, choral, vocal music, including the opera "King Abgar", one act ballet "Second Moon", ballet in acts "Ancient Gods".

Praised as " stark, mysterious and ultimately majestic " by The New York Times, " complex, deliberate, ultimately captivating " by Boston Globe, " ingenious... , kaleidoscope of iridescent timbres..., magical " by TheStrad, "fascinating and expressive" by David Harringtone /Kronos Quartet/, Sharafyans music was commissioned/performed/recorded worldwide by artists like Yo-Yo Ma, Silk Road Ensemble, Yuri Bashmet and Moscow Soloists, The Hilliard Ensemble, Boston Modern Orchestra Project (BMOP, cond. Gil Rose), Anne Akiko Meyers, Hover Choir, Metropolitan Artists in Concert, Avalon quartet, Soli Deo Gloria Psalm Project, MATA Ensemble (New York), Amsterdam Atlas Ensemble (Ed Spanjaard), Sion Festival (Switzerland), Dilijan Chamber Music series /LA/, Jacaranda Music on the Edge Fest (USA), Cello + festival and MSU (USA), Elba Isola Muzikale (Italy), Del Nazione Fest (Italy), Tony Arnold, Theo Bleckmann, Daniel Plaster, Scott Ramsay, Carl Thiemt, Orchestra Sinfonica Siciliana, Irkutsk Philharmonic Orchestra (Ilmar Lapinsch), Mansfield Symphony (Robert Franz), State Academic Symphony Orchestra of St. Petersburg, Armenian Philharmonic Orchestra (Eduard Topchjan), National State Chamber Orchestra of Armenia (cond. Emin Khachaturyan, Aram Gharabekian, Vahan Mardirossian), Rostok Philharmonics Symphony and Choir, Dresden Symphony Orchestra /cond. Andrea Molino, Premil Petrovic/, Toronto Sinfonia /Nurhan Arman/, Thuringer Sinfoniker /cond. Oliver Weder/, violinists Movses Pogossian, Guillaume Sutre, Colin Jacobsen, Haik Kazazyan, Varty Manuelian, Karen Shahgaldyan, Kaja Danczowska, Johny Gandelsman...