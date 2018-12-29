Javier Perianes (born in 1978 in Nerva, Spain) is a classical pianist. He is a participant at many renowned festivals within Spain, including Santander, Granada, Peralada and San Sebastián. He has performed in distinguished concert series throughout the world, having made appearances in New York City's Carnegie Hall, Concertgebouw Amsterdam, the Tchaikovsky Conservatory in Moscow, the Shanghai Conservatory, Madrid's Auditorio Nacional, Palau in Barcelona, recitals at the Ravinia and Gilmore International Festivals in Chicago, Festival de La Roque-d'Anthéron in France and the Konzerthaus in Berlin.

He has been a frequent prize-winner at competitions, including First Prize and Gold Medal at the 42nd International Competition Premio Jaén de Piano; First Prize at the 8th International Piano Competition Fundación Jacinto e Inocencio Guerrero; and was a prize-winner at the 14th International Competition Vianna da Motta in Lisbon.

Javier Perianes has worked with leading conductors including Lorin Maazel, Daniel Barenboim, Zubin Mehta, Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos, Jesús López Cobos, Antoni Wit, Daniel Harding and Vasily Petrenko. Recent and forthcoming highlights include appearances with the Israel Philharmonic under Zubin Mehta, including a performance at the Lucerne Festival, the New World Symphony conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas, the London Philharmonic and Sao Paulo Symphony with Eduardo Portal, Tokyo Symphony Orchestra with Hiroshi Kodama, Warsaw Philharmonic, as well as recitals in Tokyo, Madrid’s Scherzo series, the Zurich Tonhalle and at the Moscow December Nights Festival.