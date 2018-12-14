Karl SuessdorfBorn 28 April 1921. Died February 1982
Karl Suessdorf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1921-04-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/537f3239-eb5a-4898-8fc9-b512a5fde428
Karl Suessdorf Biography (Wikipedia)
Karl A. Suessdorf (April 28, 1911 – February 25, 1982) was an American composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Karl Suessdorf Tracks
Sort by
Moonlight in Vermont
Karl Suessdorf
Moonlight in Vermont
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moonlight in Vermont
Lyricist
Last played on
Back to artist