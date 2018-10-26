Sheila ArmstrongBorn 13 August 1942
Sheila Armstrong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1942-08-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/537ec27f-a880-466e-aa16-09669c8852b6
Sheila Armstrong Biography (Wikipedia)
Dr. Sheila Armstrong (born 13 August 1942) is an English soprano, equally noted for opera, oratorio, symphonic music and lieder.
Armstrong was born in Ashington. Educated at the Royal Academy of Music, she was winner of the Mozart Prize and of the Kathleen Ferrier Award in 1965, and was a trustee of the award fund.
She was active in English opera and oratorio from 1965, making her Covent Garden debut in 1983, and appeared in concert and recitals, again mainly in England. She also made many recordings, notably of English music.
Armstrong retired in 1993, at the age of 51.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sheila Armstrong Tracks
Sort by
Recordare (Requiem, K.626)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Recordare (Requiem, K.626)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Recordare (Requiem, K.626)
Last played on
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Serenade to Music
Last played on
Sinfonia antartica (Symphony no.7) (1st mvt)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Sinfonia antartica (Symphony no.7) (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Sinfonia antartica (Symphony no.7) (1st mvt)
Last played on
"He shall feed his flock" (from Messiah)
George Frideric Handel
"He shall feed his flock" (from Messiah)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
"He shall feed his flock" (from Messiah)
Last played on
A Cotswold romance - cantata
Ralph Vaughan Williams
A Cotswold romance - cantata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
A Cotswold romance - cantata
Last played on
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Serenade to Music
Last played on
Sinfonia Antartica
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Sinfonia Antartica
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Sinfonia Antartica
Last played on
The Apostles, op.49; Pt 2, VII: The Ascension
Edward Elgar
The Apostles, op.49; Pt 2, VII: The Ascension
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjbfd.jpglink
The Apostles, op.49; Pt 2, VII: The Ascension
Last played on
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Serenade to Music
Last played on
The Mystic Trumpeter
Gustav Holst (Ed. Colin Matthews) & Sheila Armstrong
The Mystic Trumpeter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mystic Trumpeter
Composer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1980: Prom 40
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejn5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1980-08-27T11:52:49
27
Aug
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1979: Prom 53
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5p8gw
Royal Albert Hall
1979-09-14T11:52:49
14
Sep
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1977: Prom 49 - Viennese Night
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evhj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1977-09-10T11:52:49
10
Sep
1977
Proms 1977: Prom 49 - Viennese Night
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1976: Prom 13
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evgfxj
Royal Albert Hall
1976-07-29T11:52:49
29
Jul
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1976: Prom 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erxp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1976-07-22T11:52:49
22
Jul
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist