Pete ChristliebBorn 16 February 1945
Pete Christlieb
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945-02-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/537b54f5-5d37-47dd-93b9-27b79e9f6cb8
Pete Christlieb Biography (Wikipedia)
Pete Christlieb (born February 16, 1945) is a jazz bebop, West Coast jazz and hard bop tenor saxophonist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pete Christlieb Tracks
Sort by
(Looking For) The Heart Of Saturday Night
Pete Christlieb
(Looking For) The Heart Of Saturday Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4l1.jpglink
(Looking For) The Heart Of Saturday Night
Last played on
Bemsha Swing
Bill Holman
Bemsha Swing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bemsha Swing
Last played on
New York Shuffle
Pierce
New York Shuffle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New York Shuffle
Last played on
Pete Christlieb Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist