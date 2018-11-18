Manchester Cathedral Choir
Manchester Cathedral Choir Performances & Interviews
Lord Enthroned In Heavenly Splendour
Lord Enthroned In Heavenly Splendour
I Heard The Voice Of Jesus Say
I Heard The Voice Of Jesus Say
God Is Working His Purpose Out
God Is Working His Purpose Out
Goodbye, Mr Chips (1939): Main Title and School Song
Goodbye, Mr Chips (1939): Main Title and School Song
Past BBC Events
Choral Evensong
Manchester Cathedral
2018-11-07T12:44:51
7
Nov
2018
Choral Evensong
Manchester Cathedral
Proms 1930: Northern Proms 09
Free Trade Hall
1930-06-04T12:44:51
4
Jun
1930
Proms 1930: Northern Proms 09
Free Trade Hall
