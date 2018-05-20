Philly Joe JonesUS jazz drummer. Born 15 July 1923. Died 30 August 1985
Philly Joe Jones
1923-07-15
Philly Joe Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Rudolph "Philly Joe" Jones (July 15, 1923 – August 30, 1985) was a Philadelphia-born American jazz drummer, known as the drummer for the first "Great" Miles Davis Quintet. He should not be confused with another jazz drummer, Papa Jo Jones, who had a long tenure with Count Basie. The two men died only a few days apart.
Philly Joe Jones Tracks
Mating Call
Tadd Dameron
Mating Call
Mating Call
I'll Never Be The Same
Philly Joe Jones
I'll Never Be The Same
I'll Never Be The Same
I Walk a Little Faster
Blossom Dearie
I Walk a Little Faster
I Walk a Little Faster
I'll Never Smile Again
Bill Evans
I'll Never Smile Again
I'll Never Smile Again
Appointment In Ghana
Jackie McLean
Appointment In Ghana
Appointment In Ghana
On Green Dolphin Street
Bronislau Kaper
On Green Dolphin Street
On Green Dolphin Street
Milestones
Miles Davis
Milestones
Milestones
Strut Time
Benny Golson
Strut Time
Strut Time
You Go To My Head
Clifford Brown Sextet
You Go To My Head
You Go To My Head
Hip Scotch
Hank Jones
Hip Scotch
Hip Scotch
All The Things You Are
Serge Chaloff
All The Things You Are
All The Things You Are
Love For Sale
Red Garland, Leroy Vinnegar & Philly Joe Jones
Love For Sale
Love For Sale
Billy Boy
Miles Davis
Billy Boy
Billy Boy
If I Were A Bell
Miles Davis
If I Were A Bell
If I Were A Bell
Two Bass Hit
Red Garland
Two Bass Hit
Two Bass Hit
It Never Entered My Mind
Paul Chambers, Miles Davis, Miles Davis, Red Garland & Philly Joe Jones
It Never Entered My Mind
It Never Entered My Mind
Half Nelson
Miles Davis
Half Nelson
Half Nelson
Milestones
Miles Davis
Milestones
Milestones
The Best Things In Life Are Free
Hank Mobley
The Best Things In Life Are Free
The Best Things In Life Are Free
I Could Write A Book
Miles Davis
I Could Write A Book
I Could Write A Book
The Surrey With The Fringe on Top
Sonny Rollins
The Surrey With The Fringe on Top
The Surrey With The Fringe on Top
Gone
Miles Davis
Gone
Gone
Trust In Me
Thelonious Monk
Trust In Me
Trust In Me
Blue Train
Paul Chambers, John Coltrane, Lee Morgan, Curtis Fuller, Kenny Drew & Philly Joe Jones
Blue Train
Blue Train
Straight Life
Paul Chambers, Red Garland, Art Pepper & Philly Joe Jones
Straight Life
Straight Life
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
Art Pepper
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
In Orbit
Sam Jones, Thelonious Monk, Clark Terry & Philly Joe Jones
In Orbit
In Orbit
Half Nelson
Miles Davis Quintet, Paul Chambers, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Red Garland & Philly Joe Jones
Half Nelson
Half Nelson
Woody'n You
Johnny Griffin
Woody'n You
Woody'n You
Moment's Notice
John Coltrane
Moment's Notice
Moment's Notice
