Judy Small, is a judge of the Federal Circuit Court of Australia who was previously an Australian entertainer, folk singer, songwriter, and guitarist. Known for her feminist, often patriotic, and political songs, usually following a traditional theme, she produced twelve albums, hundreds of songs and has been described as being among the most popular political singers in Australia, with many such songs, based on topical factual events like the Montreal Massacre, and she enjoys to sing about real people and issues, stating "If an audience comes away thinking about issues it is a worthwhile performance". She toured the country and internationally, playing primarily in clubs and pubs, and at various conventions. [1].