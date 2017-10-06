Sondra RadvanovskyBorn 11 April 1969
Sondra Radvanovsky Biography
Sondra Radvanovsky (born April 11, 1969) is an American soprano. Specializing in 19th-century Italian opera, Radvanovsky has been called one of the leading Verdi sopranos of her generation. Her signature roles include Elvira in Ernani, Leonora in Il trovatore, Elena in I vespri siciliani, Élisabeth in Don Carlos, and the title role in Norma.
