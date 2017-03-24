Anton SteckBorn 1965
Anton Steck
1965
Anton Steck Biography (Wikipedia)
Anton Steck (born 1965 in Freudenstadt) is a German violinist and conductor .
Anton Steck Tracks
Violin Concerto in G major Op 9 (1st mvt)
Franz Alexander Possinger, Anton Steck, L’arpa festante & Matthew Halls
Violin Concerto in G major Op 9 (1st mvt)
Violin Concerto in G major Op 9 (1st mvt)
Sonata V in G major - 4th movt, Allegro
Christian Rieger
Sonata V in G major - 4th movt, Allegro
Sonata V in G major - 4th movt, Allegro
Concerto in A minor Op.3`4 for 2 violins, cello, strings and continuo
Handel Festival Orchestra, Halle, Pietro Castrucci & Anton Steck
Concerto in A minor Op.3`4 for 2 violins, cello, strings and continuo
Concerto in A minor Op.3`4 for 2 violins, cello, strings and continuo
