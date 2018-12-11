AirbourneAustralian hard rock band. Formed 2004
Airbourne is an Australian hard rock band formed in Warrnambool in 2003. Mainstay members are Joel O'Keeffe on lead vocals and lead guitar, and his brother Ryan O'Keeffe on drums. They were later joined by Justin Street on bass guitar and backing vocals. David Roads (on rhythm guitar and backing vocals) was also a mainstay member until leaving the band in April 2017 - Harri Harrison was announced as his replacement. Their debut album, Runnin' Wild, was released in June 2007 and peaked in the top 30 on the ARIA Albums Chart. It appeared on the United Kingdom Albums Chart and United States Billboard 200. By August 2013, it was certified with Silver award by BPI. Their second album, No Guts. No Glory. was issued in March 2010 and reached the top 20 on the ARIA Chart, top 40 in the UK and also appeared on the Billboard 200. Their third studio album Black Dog Barking was released on 21 May 2013. In October of 2016, Airbourne released their fourth album, titled Breakin' Outta Hell
Airbourne Tracks
Sort by
Back In The Game
Black Dog Barking
It's All For Rock 'n Roll
Live It Up
Its Never Too Loud For Me
Too Much, Too Young, Too Fast
Rivalry
Get Back Up
Breakin Outta Hell
White Line Fever
No Way But The Hard Way
Diamond In The Rough
Runnin' Wild
Heartbreaker
Hungry
Back on the Bottle
Blackjack
Cheap Wine & Cheaper Women
