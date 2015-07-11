The MarvelsReggae
The Marvels were a UK-based reggae group active between 1962 and 1982. Originally active in Jamaica, Alex "Dimples" Hinds and Cornell "Nell" Hinds and Eddie Smith formed their group in the UK.
Rock Steady
Rock Steady
Touch Me Baby
Touch Me Baby
