Mollie King
Mollie King Biography (Wikipedia)
Mollie Elizabeth King (born 4 June 1987) is an English singer-songwriter, television and radio presenter and model. She is best known for being a member of girl group The Saturdays. As part of the Saturdays, King has had thirteen top-ten and eight top-five singles, including the UK no.1 hit What About Us on the UK Singles Chart and five top-ten albums on the UK Albums Chart. Before The Saturdays, King was a member of another girl group, Fallen Angelz, with whom she appeared on The X Factor. In 2015, King signed a solo deal with Island Records.
On 7 August 2017, King was the first contestant announced for that year's series of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, partnered with AJ Pritchard. King was eliminated in the semi-final on 10 December 2017, coming in fifth place. As of 2017, King's net worth stands at £1.5 million.
On 10 April 2018, it was announced that King would join Matt Edmondson to co-host a show for BBC Radio 1 beginning in June on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Since 2018, King has been one of the main relief presenters on This Morning.
Mollie King on going solo and releasing her first single, 'Back To You'
Mollie lets Cel know what it's like to work on new music without The Saturdays.
Mollie King on going solo and releasing her first single, 'Back To You'
Back To You
