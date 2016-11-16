Mollie Elizabeth King (born 4 June 1987) is an English singer-songwriter, television and radio presenter and model. She is best known for being a member of girl group The Saturdays. As part of the Saturdays, King has had thirteen top-ten and eight top-five singles, including the UK no.1 hit What About Us on the UK Singles Chart and five top-ten albums on the UK Albums Chart. Before The Saturdays, King was a member of another girl group, Fallen Angelz, with whom she appeared on The X Factor. In 2015, King signed a solo deal with Island Records.

On 7 August 2017, King was the first contestant announced for that year's series of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, partnered with AJ Pritchard. King was eliminated in the semi-final on 10 December 2017, coming in fifth place. As of 2017, King's net worth stands at £1.5 million.

On 10 April 2018, it was announced that King would join Matt Edmondson to co-host a show for BBC Radio 1 beginning in June on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Since 2018, King has been one of the main relief presenters on This Morning.