DJ Dodger Stadium (DJDS) is a production duo of Jerome LOL (Jerome Potter) and Samo Sound Boy (Sam Griesemer). They are based in Los Angeles.
Pick Me Up (feat. Vic Mensa, Vory & Kelly Zutrau)
No Pain
Why Don't You Come On (feat. Khalid & Empress Of)
Trees On Fire
You Don't Have To Be Alone
