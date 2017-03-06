Kenny Parchman1950s - '70s Rockabilly artist. Born 15 January 1932. Died 2 June 1999
Kenny Parchman
1932-01-15
Kenny Parchman Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth W. Parchman (born in Jackson, Tennessee on January 15, 1932; died near Madison, Tennessee on June 2, 1999) was a rockabilly musician associated to Sun Records. Although largely forgotten in his native US he developed a following in Europe. He was survived by Lorene Parchman, his wife of 38 years.
Kenny Parchman Tracks
Get It Off Your Mind
I FEEL LIKE ROCKIN`
