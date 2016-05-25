Aztec Camera
1981
Aztec Camera Biography (Wikipedia)
Aztec Camera were a Scottish pop/new wave band formed by Roddy Frame, the group's singer, songwriter, and only consistent member. Formed in 1980, Aztec Camera released a total of six albums: High Land, Hard Rain (1983), Knife (1984), Love (1987), Stray (1990), Dreamland (1993) and Frestonia (1995). The band garnered popular success for the songs "Oblivious", "Somewhere in My Heart" and "Good Morning Britain" (a duet with former Clash guitarist Mick Jones).
Somewhere in My Heart
Deep & Wide & Tall
Walk Out to Winter
Oblivious
How Men Are
