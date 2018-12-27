DatarockFormed 2000
Datarock
2000
Datarock Biography (Wikipedia)
Datarock is a Norwegian electronic rock band. The band, known for wearing red jumpsuits, formed in 2000. Original personnel were Fredrik Saroea, Ketil Mosnes and Kevin O'Brien, who soon hired Tom Mæland. O'Brien and Mæland later left the band, but the duo of Saroea and Mosnes continued the project.
Their name is derived from the Norwegian word for computer – datamaskin and the word rock (meaning rock music made on a computer).
As of 2018, they have switched out the red tracksuits with all-black tracksuits. The band currently consists of Fredrik Saroea, Ketil Mosnes, Øyvind Solheim and Stig Narve Brunstad.
Datarock Tracks
FA-FA-FA
FA-FA-FA
Fa-Fa-Fa (Princess Superstar's New York Dirty Disco Rabbit Pearl Remix)
Computer Camp Love (Edited)
Computer Camp Love (Edited)
Ruffle Shuffle
Ruffle Shuffle
Princess
Princess
Computer Camp Love
Computer Camp Love
Amarillion (Aston Shuffle Remix)
Amarillion (Aston Shuffle Remix)
The Pretender (Holy Ghost Remix Radio Edit)
True Stories
True Stories
Give it Up
Give it Up
