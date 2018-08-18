RhinocerosLate 60s US rock band. Formed 1967. Disbanded 1970
Rhinoceros
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/535603f4-cebe-4b96-a374-3cd0691055b9
Rhinoceros Biography (Wikipedia)
Rhinoceros was a rock band established in 1967 through auditions conducted by Elektra Records, rather than organic formation by musicians. The band, while well respected in many circles, did not live up to the record label's expectations. It was also poorly received by fans, producing a slow selling debut album and two even less successful LPs before breaking up. One reviewer commented, "Despite the fact that the band could not live up to the expectations that were raised by Elektra Records' publicity machine, Rhinoceros' contributions to rock still deserve more credit than subsequent rock histories give it."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rhinoceros Tracks
Sort by
Apricot Brandy
Rhinoceros
Apricot Brandy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Apricot Brandy
Last played on
Rhinoceros Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist