Daniel MerriweatherBorn 17 February 1982
Daniel Merriweather Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Paul Merriweather (born 17 February 1982) is an Australian R&B recording artist. Merriweather's debut solo album, Love & War, was released in June 2009. It entered the UK Albums Chart at number two. It was preceded by two singles, "Change" and "Red", which both made the top 10 on the related singles chart. Merriweather has won two ARIA Music Awards, Best Urban Release in 2005 for "She's Got Me" and Best Male Artist in 2009 for Love & War.
In addition to his solo career, he has worked as a featured vocalist for other well-known artists. His guest vocals are included on album tracks by Disco Montego, Mark Ronson and Phrase. His collaborations with Ronson led to working in the United Kingdom including lead vocals on 2007 Ronson's hit "Stop Me", a cover version of "Stop Me If You Think You've Heard This One Before", a song by The Smiths.
Daniel Merriweather Tracks
Only Can Get Better (feat. Daniel Merriweather)
Stop Me (feat. Daniel Merriweather)
Red
Change (feat. Wale)
Water and a Flame (feat. Adele)
Getting Out
Stop Me If You Think You've Heard This One Before (feat. Daniel Merriweather)
Live Lounge: Daniel Merriweather
