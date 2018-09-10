Eleanor TomlinsonBorn 19 May 1992
Eleanor Tomlinson
1992-05-19
Eleanor Tomlinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Eleanor May Tomlinson (born 19 May 1992) is an English actress and singer, known for her roles as Princess Isabelle in Jack the Giant Slayer (2013), Isabel Neville in The White Queen, and Demelza Poldark in Poldark.
Eleanor Tomlinson Tracks
HUSHABYE MOUNTAIN
Sherman
Last played on
Who Knows Where The Time Goes
Eleanor Tomlinson
Who Knows Where The Time Goes
Last played on
Homeward Bound
Eleanor Tomlinson
Last played on
She Moved Through The Fair
Eleanor Tomlinson
If You Could Read My Mind
Eleanor Tomlinson
The House Carpenter
Eleanor Tomlinson
Homeward Bound
Eleanor Tomlinson
Performer
Last played on
The Spinning Wheel
Eleanor Tomlinson
Performer
Last played on
