Eleanor May Tomlinson (born 19 May 1992) is an English actress and singer, known for her roles as Princess Isabelle in Jack the Giant Slayer (2013), Isabel Neville in The White Queen, and Demelza Poldark in Poldark.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia