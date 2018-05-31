Harold Fraser-SimsonBorn 15 August 1872. Died 19 January 1944
Harold Fraser-Simson
1872-08-15
Harold Fraser-Simson Biography (Wikipedia)
Harold Fraser-Simson (15 August 1872 – 19 January 1944) was an English composer of light music, including songs and the scores to musical comedies. His most famous musical was the World War I hit The Maid of the Mountains, and he later set numerous children's poems to music, especially those of A. A. Milne.
The Hums of Pooh
