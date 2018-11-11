Richard ArmstrongConductor. Born 7 January 1943
Richard Armstrong
1943-01-07
Richard Armstrong Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Richard Armstrong CBE (born 7 January 1943 in Leicester) is a British conductor. He was educated at Wyggeston Grammar School for Boys and Corpus Christi College, Cambridge, where he was an organ scholar.
Ernani (Act 1: Evviva)
Giuseppe Verdi
Ernani (Act 1: Evviva)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Ernani (Act 1: Evviva)
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Macbeth - Che faceste? dite su! (Witches' Chorus)(Act I)
Giuseppe Verdi
Macbeth - Che faceste? dite su! (Witches' Chorus)(Act I)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Macbeth - Che faceste? dite su! (Witches' Chorus)(Act I)
Orchestra
Last played on
La donna è mobile (Rigoletto)
Giuseppe Verdi
La donna è mobile (Rigoletto)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
La donna è mobile (Rigoletto)
Last played on
Salome: final scene
Richard Strauss
Salome: final scene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Salome: final scene
Last played on
Entry and Dance of the Tailors (Suite from Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme, Op 60)
Richard Strauss
Entry and Dance of the Tailors (Suite from Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme, Op 60)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Entry and Dance of the Tailors (Suite from Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme, Op 60)
Last played on
Non più andrai (The Marriage of Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Non più andrai (The Marriage of Figaro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Non più andrai (The Marriage of Figaro)
Last played on
Nuit d'Ivresse (Les Troyens)
Hector Berlioz
Nuit d'Ivresse (Les Troyens)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Nuit d'Ivresse (Les Troyens)
Last played on
Henry V: A Concert Suite For Actor And Orchestra - Excerpt
Patrick Doyle
Henry V: A Concert Suite For Actor And Orchestra - Excerpt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Henry V: A Concert Suite For Actor And Orchestra - Excerpt
Last played on
Macbeth - Patria oppressa! (Act IV)
Giuseppe Verdi
Macbeth - Patria oppressa! (Act IV)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Macbeth - Patria oppressa! (Act IV)
Orchestra
Last played on
Nabucco - opera in 4 parts
Giuseppe Verdi
Nabucco - opera in 4 parts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Nabucco - opera in 4 parts
Last played on
Ariadne auf Naxos - opera in a prologue & 1 act Op.60 [usually-performed vers.]
Richard Strauss
Ariadne auf Naxos - opera in a prologue & 1 act Op.60 [usually-performed vers.]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Ariadne auf Naxos - opera in a prologue & 1 act Op.60 [usually-performed vers.]
Last played on
Il Trovatore - opera in 4 parts
Welsh National Opera Chorus, Giuseppe Verdi, Richard Armstrong & English National Opera Orchestra
Il Trovatore - opera in 4 parts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Il Trovatore - opera in 4 parts
Performer
Last played on
Mefistofele - opera in a prologue and 5 acts (feat. Roberto Alagna, Richard Armstrong & London Philharmonic Orchestra)
Arrigo Boito
Mefistofele - opera in a prologue and 5 acts (feat. Roberto Alagna, Richard Armstrong & London Philharmonic Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046j5gq.jpglink
Mefistofele - opera in a prologue and 5 acts (feat. Roberto Alagna, Richard Armstrong & London Philharmonic Orchestra)
Last played on
The Marriage of Figaro "Hai gia vinta la causa!...Vedro mentr'io sospiro"
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Marriage of Figaro "Hai gia vinta la causa!...Vedro mentr'io sospiro"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
The Marriage of Figaro "Hai gia vinta la causa!...Vedro mentr'io sospiro"
Last played on
Our Hunting Fathers - Rats Away (feat. English National Opera Orchestra & Richard Armstrong)
Elisabeth Söderström
Our Hunting Fathers - Rats Away (feat. English National Opera Orchestra & Richard Armstrong)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gxd0.jpglink
Our Hunting Fathers - Rats Away (feat. English National Opera Orchestra & Richard Armstrong)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1989: Prom 57
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evqrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1989-09-07T11:52:13
7
Sep
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 57
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1979: Prom 29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5n5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1979-08-21T11:52:13
21
Aug
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1977: Prom 28
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2z3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1977-08-19T11:52:13
19
Aug
1977
Proms 1977: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
