Christian McMaster
Christian McMaster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/53509102-5c9c-45e4-bb7b-e03469d9206c
Christian McMaster Tracks
Sort by
Scenes from a deserted jazz club
Sami Tammilehto, Jay Phelps, Richard Bullen, Marek Lewandowski & Christian McMaster
Scenes from a deserted jazz club
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scenes from a deserted jazz club
Composer
Last played on
Violin Sonata – 2nd movement ‘Blues’
Maurice Ravel
Violin Sonata – 2nd movement ‘Blues’
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Violin Sonata – 2nd movement ‘Blues’
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist