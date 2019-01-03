Ben HowardEnglish singer-songwriter. Born 24 April 1987
Ben Howard Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin John "Ben" Howard (born 24 April 1987) is an English singer-songwriter, musician and composer. He self-released his debut EP Games in the Dark (2008) followed by two more EPs, These Waters (2009) and Old Pine (2010). He is currently signed to Island and Communion. His major debut studio album came in 2011 titled Every Kingdom followed by two more EP releases, Ben Howard Live (2011) and The Burgh Island E.P. (2012).
At the 2013 Brit Awards he received the Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist. He performed at 2013 Glastonbury festival on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday 29 June. He released his second studio album, I Forget Where We Were, in October 2014. It became his first number one.
As of 2017, he is a member of the band A Blaze of Feather with India Bourne, Mickey Smith, Nat Wason, Rich Thomas and Kyle Keegan.
Howard's third album, titled Noonday Dream, was announced on 4 April 2018, and released on 1 June 2018.
